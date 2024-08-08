Animal deleted scene surfaces, fans say should've been part of the movie

Animal deleted scene: It has been eight months since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and the fans are still crazy about the movie. Animal has again come into the limelight after one of its deleted scenes surfaced online.

This time around, the buzz about the movie is related to a deleted scene posted by a user, wondering why such an intense clip had been cut out from the movie. Other users also wondered why the makers had axed such a moving scene from the film. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The viral scene shows drunk Ranbir pouring himself a drink and moving to the cockpit. He then pats on the pilot's shoulder and in the next scene, Ranbir is seen on the pilot's chair with a cigarette in his mouth and everyone seems amazed by Ranbir's act. This scene doesn't have any dialogue, but the background plays the iconic song 'Papa Meri Jaan'.

Fans are disappointed

Fans look disappointed questioning why this scene was not part of the movie. Some believe that this scene would have empowered the movie.

One of the users wrote, “This scene of the plane ascending symbolises the story reaching new heights from here on”.

Another user seemed upset with Sandeep and wrote, “Not gonna forgive @imvangasandeep anna for removing this scene in the movie, it's a pure display of Ranbir showing his silence and agony after k*lling his brother, especially that lifting off at the end.”

More From This Section

A user said Sandeep is a mad genius and wrote, “You can also see a similar shot in the movie when the plane was about to hit a mountain, and takes off. And the story takes off to the next level. @imvangasandeep is a MAD Genius. Period."

“Would love to see this movie's director's cut version @TSeries”, while one user asked “Anna why anna?,” one user commented.

“He himself Regrets it see the Komal Nahata Interview where he wanted to Restore the 3:30 hr movie back but Netflix had just changed its policy regarding Directors Cut thats why we couldn't see this scene,” another user wrote.

About Animal

Animal is a Hindi-language action drama movie co-written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced under the banner of T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.

The movie revolves around an industrialist father who has a troubled relationship with his son and is very hard on him. It gets further jeopardised when someone tries to attack the father.

Animal was released in theatres on December 1, 2023 and it was made with a budget of Rs 100 crore, and ended up minting over Rs 900 crore.