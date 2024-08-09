What is Angelman Syndrome that Colin Farrell's son was diagnosed with?

Hollywood actor Colin Farrell has, for the first time, opened up about his personal life, talking about his son James, who is suffering from Angelman syndrome—a rare condition affecting mental development, speech and balance.

The 48-year-old Irish actor, inspired from his personal life, recently launched the Colin Farrell Foundation to help people combating this intellectual disability. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Farell was deeply impacted by the condition of his 20-year-old son who was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome as a child, and whom he shares with his ex-partner Kim Bordenave.

In an interview with People, sharing information about his son, he said, “Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own.” The actor has said that all the safety things will ultimately be put in place and the special ed classes, that all go away. "You’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind,” the actor added.

The same aspect of his family's experience further fuelled his decision to share the Colin Farrell Foundation with the world offering support for adult children with such disabilities. The foundation will support advocacy, education and some innovative programs about such cases.

The actor also mentioned that his son is fluent in the English language with age-appropriate cognitive ability. The actor will be the president of a newly launched organisation and hopes the world would treat his son “with kindness and respect.”

What is Angelman Syndrome?

Angelman Syndrome is an intricate neurodevelopmental disorder predominantly impacting the nervous system. It arises from abnormalities in a specific gene known as UBE3A.

The nervous system acts as the main control centre of our body, stemming from the brain and regulating your movements, thoughts, behaviours and automatic reactions to your environment.

Although Angelman syndrome is rare, it has the tendency to occur in any foetus. Most such cases are due to spontaneous gene mutation, indicating that the condition is not inherited from biological parents affecting both males and females equally.

The worst part is that Angelman syndrome at present explores treatment aiming at specific genes. The treatment is centred on managing symptoms and addressing developmental delays in children who are affected by Angelman syndrome.

What are the symptoms of Angelman syndrome?

People who struggle with such syndrome show development delays that can be noticed between 6 and 12 months and its seizures begin around 2-3 years of age.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke states that these disorder features include developmental delays, speech impediments, intellectual delays, problems with movement and balance and recurrent seizures.

Gastrointestinal, orthopaedic and eye problems are common as well as hyperactivity and short attention spans.

Those children who struggle with this disease generally have a "happy, excitable attitude" and often smile, laugh, and make hand-flapping motions.

People with Angelman Syndrome have distinct facial characteristics such as a small head, wide mouth, large tongue, widely-spaced teeth and a large lower jaw.

How is Angelman syndrome treated?

Angelman syndrome does not have any cure. The treatment of Angelman syndrome focuses on managing medical problems and development delays.

The treatment includes physical therapy, speech therapy, medication for seizures and behavioural therapy.