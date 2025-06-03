TV actor Vibhu Raghave dies after 3-year battle with stage four cancer

Television actor Vibhu K Raghave, best remembered for his performances in popular shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Suvreen Guggal – Topper of the Year, passed away late Monday night, June 2, at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

He was in his late 30s and had been battling a rare and aggressive form of stage 4 colon cancer since 2022.

Born as Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave, the actor had been undergoing treatment for several months and often updated his fans about his health journey on social media. Despite the pain and uncertainty, Vibhu remained resilient and optimistic, sharing heartfelt messages and inspiring others with his strength.

Saumya Tandon shared the news Vibhu's friend and TV star Saumya Tandon confirmed his demise and shared a post on Tuesday morning. While sharing the pictures of Vibhu Raghave, the actress wrote a caption that read: “My beautiful friend Vibhu Raghave with angels now. Left us last night. Vibhu you were beautiful. Inside and out. You taught me how to smile even when everything was falling apart. How to hold on to light when the world felt dark. You were a fighter till the very end — a real warrior. Even when people gave up hope, you kept going. You never stopped.”

In her post, she further said, “We had plans, Vibhu. We wanted to make videos… to talk about everything you were feeling. We thought we had time. We didn't. And now all I'm left with is your voice in my head, your smile, and all the love you gave me. I'll miss you forever. I really will." “Life is so damn short. I'm going to try to live it like you did — fully, fiercely, with heart. To be the best version of myself, every single day. Thank you for being my friend. Thank you for the light, the love, the laughter. And thank you — truly — to every single person who contributed, prayed, and gave Vibhu a fighting chance. I'm forever grateful to you all.”

Saumya also shared the details of the late actor's funeral procession in her post. Check the post here What do we know about Vibhu Raghave? Vibhu was a popular name in the television industry, especially for shows such as Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Savdhaan India. The actor was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. He used to stay in touch with his fans on Instagram and often shared his treatment updates. He is survived by his mother, brother and sister. The actor also shared a video from the hospital, in which he said, “I am in the hospital. I thought I'd let you know what's going on here. I was sick for the last few days and about two weeks back they found a stage 4 cancer in me which is in an advanced state, which is a rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it."