Bhool Chuk Maaf becomes Rao's 3rd biggest hit; check where to stream on OTT

The sci-fi romantic comedy film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is ready to hit the OTT. Meanwhile, Bhool Chuk Maaf becomes Rajkummar Rao's 3rd biggest Hindi grosser

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao’s romcom Bhool Chuk Maaf is winning hearts and the box office. The film, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, has wrapped up its first week in cinemas on a high note, collecting ₹58.85 crore. Notably, it has now become Rao’s third-highest-grossing film to date, overtaking the lifetime earnings of Srikanth.
 
Bhool Chuk Maaf was originally set for a direct-to-digital release on Prime Video, a decision made in the wake of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. However, the unexpected move sparked legal backlash from multiplex giant PVR INOX, forcing the makers into a limited two-week theatrical run. The film is now set to premiere on OTT platforms on 6 June. 

Rajkummar Rao's ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’: Box office collection 

The movie made Rs 5.25 crore on its second Saturday, taking its total India box office collection to Rs 52.50 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. 
 
On Saturday, the movie's average occupancy across all shows was 10.90%; morning and afternoon showings had occupancy rates of 5.27% and 11.80%, respectively. Occupancy rates for evening and night concerts were 11.21% and 15.32%, respectively.
 
Bhool Chuk Maaf is the 7th-biggest Hindi hit of the year, having made nearly ₹60 crore at the Indian box office in just 10 days. Since its May 23 theatrical release, the film has brought in a total of ₹58.85 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. 

Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release: When and where to watch online?

Release platform- Amazon Prime Video
 
Release date- June 6 onwards.

All about Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf features Indian actors Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, and Zakir Hussain in key roles.
 
The Amazon Prime Video mentioned, “Ranjan, stuck in a time loop on his wedding day, must fulfil a forgotten promise to escape it. As he sacrifices his dream job for another's greater good, the film highlights compassion over ambition, reminding us of the power of kindness in a self-centred society.”
 

 

Topics :Bollywood box officeAmazon Prime VideoRajkummar Rao

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

