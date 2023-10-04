Nitesh Tiwari to shoot Ramayana, starring Ranbir, Yash and Sai Pallavi

Indian cinema has produced several versions of the Indian Epic Ramayana over the years. Nitesh Tiwari is set to make another version of Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash as his most anticipated project in the industry.

According to the latest Pinkvilla report, the first part of Ramayana is all set to go on floors in the first quarter of next year.

Ramayana Cast Ranbir will portray the role of Shri Rama, Sai Pallavi will portray Maa Sita and Nitesh Tiwari will play Ravana. The shooting is expected to begin in August 2024 and Yash will join the crew later. According to sources, Yash's character will dominate the second part, which will be set in Sri Lanka.

Yash has allotted 15 days to shoot for the Ramayana: Part One. All three superstars are excited and thrilled to portray their role in the tale of love - Ramayana created by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar.

Nitesh Tiwari onboards DNEG

Nitesh Tiwari and his team have been working actively on creating Ramayan, and finally, the blueprint is ready. Reports suggest that the filmmakers have onboarded Oscar-winning company, DNEG, for VFX and it is expected that the cinematic experience might blow away the minds of the audience.

However, the strength of Ramayana wouldn't be the visuals but the simplistic storytelling and compelling inter-character emotion.

Some reports claimed that before Sai Pallavi, Alia Bhatt was supposed to play the role of Maa Sita, however, due to some reasons which are best known to her, later the makers roped South star Sai Pallavi for the role.

Reports also claimed that the Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will be made in three parts.

What is the release date of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana?

The movie is expected to be released at the beginning of November 2025.