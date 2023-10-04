Nitesh Tiwari to shoot Ramayana, starring Ranbir, Yash and Sai Pallavi

Ramayana Cast Ranbir will portray the role of Shri Rama, Sai Pallavi will portray Maa Sita and Nitesh Tiwari will play Ravana. The shooting is expected to begin in August 2024 and Yash will join the crew later. According to sources, Yash's character will dominate the second part, which will be set in Sri Lanka.
Nitesh Tiwari onboards DNEG
Alia Bhatt was supposed to be part of it Some reports claimed that before Sai Pallavi, Alia Bhatt was supposed to play the role of Maa Sita, however, due to some reasons which are best known to her, later the makers roped South star Sai Pallavi for the role.
