Upcoming OTT movies and series releasing this week: Check full list here

There are multiple OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Zee5, Prime Video, etc., which have raised entertainment standards. Now, viewers have access to watch some of the best movies or shows from all over the world every week in different genres.

Due to quality content, the demand for OTT platforms has skyrocketed in the last few years as now you can watch any movie or a show from anywhere in the world. In case you are looking for the latest movies or series, here is the list of new projects releasing this week.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a 2023 Hindi language romantic comedy movie featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in key roles. The movie revolves around a small-town couple who want to have a house of their own. This movie is written and directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It was released in theatres on June 2, 2023, and received mixed reactions from both critics and viewers. It was made with a budget of Rs 40 crore and collected Rs 115.89 crore.

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Release Date: May 12

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ is an American monster movie directed by Adam Wingard and produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. This is the fifth movie in the Metaverse franchise and also serves as the 38th movie of the Godzilla franchise and 13th in the King Kong franchise. It features Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen in pivotal roles.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release Date: May 13

Bridgeton Season 3: Part 1

This season will carry forward Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's love story that was highlighted in the first season. In this season, Colin assists Penelope in meeting her husband only to realise his love for her. Nichola Coughlan and Luke Newton will feature as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. The first part of the season will be released on May 13 and the second part will be available on June 13.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: June 13

Bastar: The Naxal Story

This is a Hindi-language political thriller movie directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma could be seen in the lead roles and apart from her it also features Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen.

The movie was released in theatres on March 15, 2024, and it garnered mixed reactions from both critics and fans. The movie was a box office disaster as it was made with a budget of Rs 15 crore and managed to collect only around 3 crore. This is the second collaboration of Adah Sharma and director Sudipto Sen.

Where to watch: Zee5

Release Date: May 17

Bahubali: Crown of Blood

Bahubali: Crown of Blood is an animated series prequel to the iconic movie that explores the early exploits of Amarendra Bahubali and Bhallaldeva. The brothers unite to rise against the malevolent warlord Raktadeva. The Raktadeva threatens the Mahishmati kingdom. Both make several efforts to defend their realm, the narrative unfolds and promises to expose pivotal events that forge their legendary statuses which are characterised by loyalty, betrayal and power struggles.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: May 17