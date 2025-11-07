Home / Entertainment / B-town couple Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif blessed with a baby boy

B-town couple Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif blessed with a baby boy

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become proud parents to a baby boy. The duo shared the happy news with their fans on Instagram on Friday, announcing the blessings

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif blessed with a baby boy
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif blessed with a baby boy
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Katrina and Vicky Bless With Baby Boy Today: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have become proud parents to a baby boy. The couple announced the joyous news on Friday through a heartfelt joint statement, delighting fans and well-wishers across the country. 
 
“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky", they posted. In December 2021, Katrina and Vicky were married in a private ceremony in Rajasthan.
 
It was on September 23 that the couple first revealed that they were expecting their first child, describing it as “the best chapter of our lives.” They posted a picture of Vicky, caressing Katrina's growing baby bump with the note, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude (sic).” 

What Katrina Kaif said about motherhood?

In a 2019 interview, Katrina expressed her desire for her children to grow up with both of their parents. She also spoke candidly about her own childhood, reflecting on what it was like to grow up without a father figure. 
 
“Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents… It must be nice for those who have strong fatherly support. A male figure who loves you unconditionally. Each time I’ve gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have a strong fatherly support from a male figure who loves you unconditionally,” she had stated to Filmfare.
 
As Katrina welcomed motherhood at the age of 42, her pregnancy also attracted media attention, demonstrating once more that age is nothing more than a number when it comes to motherhood.

Family reaction to the Vicky and Katrina pregnancy

Katrina sent Sunny Kaushal, her "devar" (brother-in-law), heartfelt birthday greetings on September 28. She shared an image of Sunny along with the following caption on her Instagram story: “Happy Birthday @sunsunnykhez. May all the best things in life come your way this year.” Sunny replied, “Thank you. The best thing is coming very, very soon,” with smiling and heart emojis—subtly hinting at the baby’s arrival. 
 
For months, there were rumours that Katrina was pregnant. Excitement was heightened earlier when a picture of her wearing a wine-red gown with a noticeable baby bump went viral. She was expected in October or November, according to reports. 
 
Additionally, a social media photo that went viral in August of this year sparked new pregnancy rumours about Katrina and Vicky, with fans guessing that they were expecting their first child together.

More about Vicky and Katrina's pregnancy

A picture of Katrina and Vicky is included in the highly shared Instagram post, which also includes a graphic of baby footprints next to adult ones. "In 2025, we become a family of three," the text said, sparking a barrage of congratulations and messages about a potential pregnancy.
 
The baby is due in October or November 2025, according to the post. The pair did not, however, make an official announcement at the time, and the post was thought to have been fan-made rather than an announcement. One of the most adored couples in Bollywood is still Katrina and Vicky. Fans are now overjoyed about their baby news, which signals the start of a new chapter in their lives.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bad Girl OTT release: When & where to watch Vetrimaaran's film online?

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection day 5: Prabhas film earns ₹25 cr

Diane Ladd, acclaimed actor and three-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

King first look: SRK's salt-and-pepper avatar sparks Brad Pitt comparison

Shah Bano's daughter sends legal notice to Emraan Hashmi, Yami 's 'Haq'

Topics :Bollywood weddingspregnancyBollywoodKatrina KaifVicky Kaushal

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story