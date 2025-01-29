Who is Dodi Khan, Rakhi Sawant's third husband-to-be from Pakistan?

Popular dancer, actress, and TV star Rakhi Sawant is set to tie the knot for the third time — this time in Pakistan! Sawant is tying the knot with popular Pakistani actor and police officer Dodi Khan.

In an exclusive chat with Zoom, Rakhi shared why she chose Dodi as her life partner. She also mentioned that she had recently travelled to Pakistan for some important work and to meet Hania Aamir.

Who is Dodi Khan?

Dodi Khan is a multi-talented individual with a diverse background. Khan comes from a well-established business family; he is an actor and filmmaker and describes himself as a “fitness freak.”

Born on August 5, Dodi often mentions that he considers Pakistani actor Nabeel Zafar his mentor. Apart from Zafar, Khan says that he is a big fan of Bollywood superstars Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. In an interview in the past, he openly expressed his admiration for Salman.

Rakhi and Dodi’s wedding plans

The couple’s relationship has caught the public attention, and their wedding plans have become a hot topic in the industry. They decided to have a traditional Pakistani wedding with Islamic rituals, through a reception party in India.

Dodi also shared a fun Instagram video on January 27, where he could be seen playfully asking Rakhi whether he should bring his wedding procession to India or Dubai. The clip quickly went viral and gained over 6.5 lakh views. “Rakhi ji, ye bataiye, baraat leke India aana hai ya Dubai?” he asked in the video.

Future plans and honeymoon destination

Reports suggest that Rakhi and Dodi are planning their honeymoon in either Switzerland or the Netherlands. After marriage, the couple is likely to settle in Dubai.

Why did Rakhi say yes to Pak actor Dodi Khan?

When Rakhi was asked why she said yes to Dodi, Rakhi shared, “Dodi and I are very good friends on TikTok. We make videos for each other. Don't know when he fell in love with me and he offered me. Next it is going to be band, baja, baraat, what else?"

Rakhi’s Journey of Love

Rakhi Sawant’s love life has always been filled with ups and downs. Despite all the drama and heartbreak in her life, she always has remained true to herself and continues to shine in her career. Now, with Dodi by her side, she seems ready to embrace love once again.