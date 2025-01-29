Pushpa 2 OTT release date confirmed; here's when and where to watch

After ruling the box office for nearly two months, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 is set to release on the OTT platform. The blockbuster movie is ending its theatrical run on January 29, 2025.

Netflix confirmed the release date of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The movie is set to release on January 30, 2025.

There is bad news for the Hindi audience, as currently, the movie will only be released in four languages–Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

However, the Netflix version of Pushpa 2 will come with an exclusive extended cut of Pushpa 2, featuring 23 minutes of previously unseen footage.

The special version offers a more immersive experience with the help of intense drama making it a must-watch movie for fans.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collections

Pushpa 2 is one of the most successful movies commercially as it garnered over Rs 1233 crore net in India while the worldwide collection of the movie stood at Rs 1738 crore, surpassing mega hits like ‘Baahubali 2’, ‘KGF 2’, ‘RRR’ and others. The movie is now only behind Amir Khan's Dangal which minted Rs 2040 crore worldwide.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is an Indian Telugu-language action drama movie. It is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The film features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Apart from them, the movie also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay.

Pushpa 2 is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and this movie continues the journey of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who rose to the ranks of sandalwood smuggler, and his success from enemies, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS.