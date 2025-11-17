After a concert video went viral, Akon's India Tour stop in Bengaluru, which was supposed to be a wild celebration of his greatest hits, became the focal point of an internet dispute. A video from the 14 November show captures front-row fans tugging at the singer’s trousers mid-song, leaving him repeatedly adjusting them while still powering through the performance. ALSO READ: De De Pyaar De 2 box office: Collections of Ajay Devgn film jump past 34 cr When the incident happened, Akon was mingling with the audience while performing his hit song 'Sexy Bitch'. He had previously performed in Delhi on November 9 and will conclude his India Tour in Mumbai on November 16.

For years, Akon has had a huge Indian fan base, thanks to his worldwide success with hits like Right Now, I Want to Love You, Smack That, Lonely, Beautiful, Do Not Matter, and the Bollywood blockbuster Chammak Challo. However, later the show has demoralised many 'behaved' fans. What happened at Akon’s Bengaluru concert? Several people at a concert on November 14, 2025, started tugging at Akon's pants rather than shaking hands as he approached the barricaded VIP area to interact with fans. The musician is seen in the video adjusting his attire multiple times while performing, clearly uncomfortable. Many fans praised Akon's decision to continue singing without pausing the performance in spite of the disturbance, even as they condemned the actions of the fans involved.

ALSO READ: Schools shut as IMD issues heavy rain alert for Chennai and TN districts Online, the episode has caused a great deal of criticism, with many people referring to the behaviour as "harassment" and a disgrace to the city. Fans express disappointment with Akon's concert in Bangalore Some highlighted how this 'shameful' incident overshadowed the show itself. A viral post says, “70% of the Akon concert in Bangalore was him screaming ‘yeah’ and ‘hell yeah’ and his pants getting pulled by the crowd.” The clip quickly spread all over the social platforms and triggered a wave of criticism. People on social media disapproved of the behaviour, calling it impolite and inappropriate.