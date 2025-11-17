Home / Entertainment / De De Pyaar De 2 box office: Collections of Ajay Devgn film jump past 34 cr

De De Pyaar De 2 box office: Collections of Ajay Devgn film jump past 34 cr

De De Pyaar De 2 posts a solid weekend surge with ₹34.75 crore in three days, as the Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh starrer hits its highest single-day haul on Sunday

De De Pyaar De 2
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection day 3: Since its 14 November release, De De Pyaar De 2, featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, has shown steady box office momentum through its opening weekend. The romantic comedy, a sequel to the 2019 hit De De Pyaar De, opened to solid expectations and has been improving its numbers with each passing day.
 
It was always believed that the sequel would be well received because the first part had done well at the box office. Positive reviews also helped draw audiences to theatres over the weekend, even though the opening day was relatively modest.
 
Everyone is now watching to see if De De Pyaar De 2 can keep up its pace and get a little bit closer to the original movie's success as the weekdays resume.

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection Day 3 

The film registered its strongest performance on Sunday, earning ₹13.75 crore on Day 3 — a steady rise from Saturday’s ₹12.25 crore. Saturday itself saw an impressive surge of over 40% compared to the ₹8.75 crore opening-day figure, signalling growing audience interest through the weekend.
 
According to Sacnilk's early projections, the movie's overall opening weekend earnings now stand at Rs 34.75 crore. This consistent development suggests that family audiences are attending in significant numbers, particularly on weekends. 
 
Although it still has a way to go before it can reach the first part's numbers, De De Pyaar De 2 is unquestionably doing better in comparison. 

De De Pyaar De 2 story and cast 

The story of Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (played by Rakul Preet Singh) is continued in De De Pyaar De 2. Ashish decides to move their relationship forward in the sequel, which starts exactly where the previous movie left off. 
 
The film, which was directed by Anshul Sharma, features a powerful ensemble cast that includes Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, R. Madhavan, and Jaaved Jaaferi. 
 
Ashish visits Ayesha's parents in the new movie to ask for their consent to get married. The fact that Ashish is actually the same age as Ayesha's father shocks her parents, who are already anxious about the significant age difference. 
 
Ayesha's parents originally wanted her to move on from Ashish, but when a young man who is closer to her age enters the picture, the scenario gets even more confusing. 
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What's on OTT this week? Delhi Crime 3, Jolly LLB 3, Jurassic World Rebirth

SS Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra's look as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter

Delhi Crime Season 3: Shefali Shah & Huma Qureshi lead complex 2012 case

'Sunil Grover battled depression before his big break with Kapil Sharma'

'Sounds of Kumbha' nominated for Grammy in Best Global Music Album category

Topics :Indian Box OfficeBollywood box officeIndian film industry

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story