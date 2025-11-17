De De Pyaar De 2 box office: Collections of Ajay Devgn film jump past 34 cr

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection day 3: Since its 14 November release, De De Pyaar De 2, featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, has shown steady box office momentum through its opening weekend. The romantic comedy, a sequel to the 2019 hit De De Pyaar De, opened to solid expectations and has been improving its numbers with each passing day.

It was always believed that the sequel would be well received because the first part had done well at the box office. Positive reviews also helped draw audiences to theatres over the weekend, even though the opening day was relatively modest.

Everyone is now watching to see if De De Pyaar De 2 can keep up its pace and get a little bit closer to the original movie's success as the weekdays resume.

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection Day 3

The film registered its strongest performance on Sunday, earning ₹13.75 crore on Day 3 — a steady rise from Saturday’s ₹12.25 crore. Saturday itself saw an impressive surge of over 40% compared to the ₹8.75 crore opening-day figure, signalling growing audience interest through the weekend.

According to Sacnilk's early projections, the movie's overall opening weekend earnings now stand at Rs 34.75 crore. This consistent development suggests that family audiences are attending in significant numbers, particularly on weekends.

Although it still has a way to go before it can reach the first part's numbers, De De Pyaar De 2 is unquestionably doing better in comparison.

De De Pyaar De 2 story and cast

The story of Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (played by Rakul Preet Singh) is continued in De De Pyaar De 2. Ashish decides to move their relationship forward in the sequel, which starts exactly where the previous movie left off.

The film, which was directed by Anshul Sharma, features a powerful ensemble cast that includes Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, R. Madhavan, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Ashish visits Ayesha's parents in the new movie to ask for their consent to get married. The fact that Ashish is actually the same age as Ayesha's father shocks her parents, who are already anxious about the significant age difference.