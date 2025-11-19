Home / Entertainment / De De Pyaar De 2 box office day 5: Devgn's rom-com inches towards ₹50 crore

After a sharp decline on Monday, De De Pyaar De 2 witnessed a minor rebound on Day 5, but overall box office results are still poor. The movie was released in theatres on Nov 14

De De Pyaar De 2 on box office Today: Ajay Devgn is back—this time swapping his action-packed roles for a charming return to romance and comedy. De De Pyaar De 2, which hit cinemas on Friday, 14 November, has kicked off its first week with a wave of buzz. The sequel is winning over loyal fans and drawing in fresh audiences, sparking enthusiastic reactions across the globe.
 
Building on the momentum, De De Pyaar De 2 is now inching towards the ₹50-crore mark. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the rom-com carries forward the breezy, feel-good spirit of the 2019 hit, keeping audiences invested in its familiar charm. Despite a modest start, the sequel is showing steady growth at the box office, earning around ₹5 crore on its fifth day, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

De De Pyaar De 2 experienced an unexpected 40% increase for its debut Saturday, following a respectable opening day of Rs 8.75 crore. The Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan film made over Rs 12 crore before its premiere weekend. A 12% increase on Sunday brought the entire De De Pyaar De 2 weekend box office to above Rs 25 crore.
 
The movie's box office collection fell by 69% when the weekday slump began. It made Rs 5 crore on its fifth day, Tuesday, after earning Rs 4.25 crore on Monday. With Rs 44 crore in the coffers, the domestic collection for De De Pyaar De 2 edged closer to the Rs 50 crore threshold, according to Sacnilk.
 
Over the course of the 5 days since its theatrical debut, De De Pyaar De 2 has made over Rs 60 crore at the worldwide box office. Nearly 30% of the seats were occupied by night shows, maintaining comparatively good occupancy rates. Overall, however, it stayed slightly above 16.5% for the 5000 shows that were shown in India. 

De De Pyaar De 2 cast and story 

In addition to Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey, and Gautami Kapoor play significant parts in De De Pyaar De 2, which is produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films. 
 
Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jaani, Aditya Dev–Payal Dev, Avvy Sra, and Sagar Bhatia composed the film's soundtrack. Kumaar, Sagar Bhatia, Jaani, Karan Aujla, and Yo Yo Honey Singh wrote the lyrics. According to reports, the movie will debut on Netflix in January 2026. 
 
A "young" couple finds it difficult to close the purchase since they are caught between family demands and cultural expectations. Rakul Preet Singh, who plays Ajay Devgn's much younger lover, set out to persuade their families to approve their union in their trademark romantic comedy manner. The main obstacle to their marriage is R Madhavan, the "father of the bride," who questions the characters' age difference. 
 

Topics :Indian Box OfficeBollywood box officeIndian film industryBollywood

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

