Anil Kapoor congratulates: MissionImpossible's Tom Cruise on his 1st Oscar

Actor Anil Kapoor congratulated Tom Cruise after his first Oscar with an Academy Honorary Award at the 2025 Governors Awards.

Despite a four-decade-long career as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Tom Cruise had never won an Oscar—until now. The actor was finally honoured with an Academy Honorary Award at the 2025 Governors Awards. His Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol co-star Anil Kapoor was among the first to congratulate him, sharing a heartfelt message on X.
 
Alejandro Inarritu, who has collaborated with Cruise on an untitled movie that is supposedly scheduled for release in October 2026, presented Cruise with the honour on Sunday. The honorees were initially revealed by the Academy in June 2025.
 
Academy president Janet Yang acknowledged that the recipients' careers have had a "lasting impact" on the cinema world when the Academy originally revealed the honorees in June. 
The Bollywood actor tweeted, "Congratulations, dear friend, on this incredible honour. Your passion, discipline, and generosity are unmatched. The world has always admired you, and now they have honoured you with what you richly deserve (sic)."
 
"Your achievement is a testament to all the artists around the world who pour their heart and soul into cinema. Thank you for your brilliance and for your friendship, which I will cherish forever... @TomCruise (sic)," he further added.

The Hollywood actor stated, as quoted by the People, “The cinema takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It also shows me our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form."
 
He further said, “My love for cinema began at a very early age, as early as I can remember. I was just a little kid in a darkened theatre, and I remember that beam of light just cut across the room, and I remember looking up, and it seemed to be just exploding on the screen. Suddenly, the world was so much larger than the one that I knew."
 
Cruise stated in front of a Hollywood crowd of dignitaries, including Steven Spielberg, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, and Leonardo DiCaprio, “Suddenly, the world was so much larger than the one that I knew. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It also shows me our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”
 
“I will always do everything I can to support this art form and to champion new voices, to protect what makes cinema powerful, hopefully without too many more broken bones,” the Mission Impossible added.
 
Tom Cruise, 63, received an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards in Hollywood, joining fellow honourees singer-philanthropist Dolly Parton, choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas. As he took the stage, the actor was met with a prolonged standing ovation and thunderous applause from industry greats including Steven Spielberg, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jerry Bruckheimer.
 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

