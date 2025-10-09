Kantara: Chapter 1 on box office: As its first week in theatres comes to a close, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to perform strongly at the Indian box office, surpassing the ₹300 crore (net-gross minus taxes) mark. The Kannada historical drama, released on October 2, 2025, has maintained impressive collections through day 7.

Globally, the film has also shown steady growth, crossing the ₹450 crore milestone. Trade experts predict that Kantara: Chapter 1 could conclude its worldwide run between ₹700 and ₹800 crore

However, based on early trade reports, the movie's box office collection declined on Wednesday, which is normal for a weekday. Whether the movie will gain traction during its second weekend in theatres remains to be seen.

Kantara 2 box office collection day-wise • Day 1: Rs 61.85 crore • Day 2: Rs 45.4 crore • Day 3: Rs 55 crore • Day 4: Rs 63 crore • Day 5: Rs 31.5 crore • Day 6: Rs 34.25 crore • Day 7: Rs 25 crore Total: Rs 316 crore. ALSO READ: Kantara 2 races past ₹400 crore in six days, now eyeing ₹500 cr milestone Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Insights The box office collection for Kantara Chapter 1 in India total ₹316 crore. The Hindi-dubbed version of the movie has made over ₹100 crore at the box office, while the Kannada version is not far behind at ₹99 crore.

With nearly ₹60 crore in box office collections to date, the Telugu version has also done well. Kantara Chapter 1 is a genuine pan-India smash, with both the Malayalam and Tamil dubs earning over ₹20 crore each. As of right now, Kantara Chapter 1 has made ₹451 crore globally, and in its second weekend, it should surpass ₹500 crore. Kantara 2 surpassed the lifetime collections of the biggest hits on Thursday, solidifying its place among the highest-grossing Indian films. The only thing left to see is whether the movie can make a significant surge during its second weekend, which will establish whether it has the stamina to reach the elusive ₹1000-crore milestone.