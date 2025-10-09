Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah: Chapter 1 emerges as an 'All-time blockbuster'

The fantasy epic "Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra," directed by Kalyani Priyadarshan, is now an 'All-Time Blockbuster’. The movie has made an incredible Rs 299.92 crore worldwide, with Rs 154.24 crore coming from India's box office collection and Rs 119.3 crore from the global market, according to the recent report from Sacnilk.

Under the direction of Dominic Arun, Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra, a superhero movie, has broken multiple Mollywood records. In addition to being the highest-grossing Malayalam movie ever and the highest-grossing movie in Kerala, Lokah is the first movie in the film industry to break the ₹300 crore mark, outperforming industry veterans like Mohanlal and Mammootty.

About the box office success of 'Lokah'

With a few exceptions that occurred on certain days, "Lokah" had an incredible run at the box office from day one. The Malayalam version alone is said to have made Rs 120.46 crore, with day-by-day figures continuing to add to its remarkable total of Rs 90 lakhs on Day 36 and Rs 85 lakhs on Day 39.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy have a strong lead performance in "Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra," while Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas make brief appearances. Alongside "Lokah," Kalyani Priyadarshan also had "Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira" launched. However, "OKCK" was a box office failure.

More about 'Lokah' first Malayalam film ready to cross ₹300 cr

Since its August 28 theatrical debut, Lokah has been the year's biggest surprise hit. The movie, which starred Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy in the main characters, reportedly made over ₹300 crore after surpassing ₹299.9 crore in its first 40 days of release, according to Sacnilk.

Lokah is now the first movie in Malayalam cinema history to achieve this milestone. The next highest lifetime earnings are ₹265.5 crore for Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan, ₹240 crore for Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi's Manjummel Boys, and ₹234.5 crore for Mohanlal and Prakash Varma's Thudarum.

In addition to becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam movie in Kerala and having the third-highest opening weekend of any Malayalam movie globally, Lokah is currently playing in theatres and is the highest-grossing Malayalam movie.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's heartfelt note on Lokah's success

When 'Lokah' crossed Rs 200 crores, Kalyani Priyadarshan shared a gratitude note on Instagram, "Yesterday, our film reached a number that was only possible because of you, the audience. I’m beyond speechless, and truly beyond grateful for the love being showered on this film. In our industry, content has always been king, the biggest star of all - and once again, you’ve proved that to us".

He further added, "Thank you for giving us the chance to show that stories with vision will always find their place with you. And @dominic_arun (our Dom)… thank you for giving us a vision we could believe in with our whole hearts. You’re the reason we were all so excited to give everything we had - and it’s safe to say none of this would have been possible without you."

Lokah Chapter 1 cast and plot

With cameos from Dulquer Salmaan (who produced it under Wayfarer Films), Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Soubin, Santhy Balachandran, and others, Lokah Chapter 1 stars Kalyani, Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar. Mammootty provides the voice of a character named Moothon.

It narrates the tale of the enigmatic Chandra/Neeli (Kalyani), a yakshi/vampire who encounters a sexist and egotistical police officer named Nachiyappa (Sandy) and ends up in hot water. Tovino, who portrays Michael, a chathan/goblin, will be the main character in Lokah Chapter 2, which has also been revealed. Dulquer, who portrays Charlie, an Odiyan/ninja, may also be involved.