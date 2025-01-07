Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Satya, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to re-release in 2025

Unquestionably, 2024 was the year of re-releases, and it appears that 2025 will be no exception. This development has a very straightforward explanation–there is a growing need for unlimited entertainment.

There will be multiple intervals between the release of highly anticipated films this year, and industry insiders say that timeless, legendary films successfully bridge these time gaps and guarantee that movie lovers will continue to turn up to theaters.

Three films are being re-released in January alone; Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), which featured actor Hrithik Roshan's debut; Manoj Bajpayee's Satya (1998); and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Re-release films in 2025: The trend is here to stay

Trade expert Atul Mohan told the HT, “I don’t think this trend is going to die any time soon, and there’s logic for it. The lineup of new films this year is good enough, but many won’t be able to make it; they might get postponed to next year. We will therefore have some Fridays where we won’t have new films".

“Earlier, there were small-budget films being made by independent producers, but that is dying a slow death. So ‘fillers’ for many weeks won’t be there after a big film release. These re-releases will act as that", Atul added.

Producer Ramesh Taurani discusses his plans for re-releases in 2025 after receiving excellent feedback from the re-release of his 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani last year. “We have got queries for Kacche Dhaage and Soldier’s re-release from theatre owners, same for Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai. We will get them out this year," he reveals.

Is re-releasing films an expensive process in India?

The paper also quoted the founder-director, Max Marketing, Varun Gupta, stating, “You cannot escape the distribution cost for a re-release, but it is not as expensive as releasing a new film,” adding, “You still need to keep aside a minimum of Rs 50-60 lakhs to release in 150-200 screens.”

He further added, “When I handled the marketing for Karan Arjun’s re-release recently, money was only spent on YouTube, and some standees as we were coming alongside other big, new films. Additionally, we spent some amount for the posters and new trailer with a voice-over by Hrithik Roshan. Our budget exceeded the amount I mentioned previously.”

Gupta also talks about how Sohum Shah's Tumbbad spent the most on a re-release, costing "about Rs 3-4 crores," whereas the makers of Laila Majnu only had one event.

Taurani explains on whether re-releasing is an expensive affair, “One only has to give the Digital Cinema Package (DCP) to theatres, they will take care of the rest. Promotions take some money. Also, in the money earned from re-releases, theatres have a bigger share than producers, the ratio should be 70:30.”