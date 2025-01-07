Salman Khan upgrades Galaxy apartment balcony, installs bulletproof glass

Salman Khan is carrying out an extensive renovation to boost the security of his residence at Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra.

According to reports, the windows of the actor's house are now bulletproof. A hi-tech security system with high-resolution CCTV cameras and bulletproof glasses has been installed on Salman's balcony from where he waves to his fans.

Salman Khan lives on the ground floor of his Galaxy Apartment, while his parents live on the first floor.

This security development took eight months after a fire incident outside his home as the actor believes Lawrence Bisnoi is the man behind the firing.

Why is Salman Khan's security being amped up?

Salman Khan is on the hit list of the Lawrence Bisnoi gang, which also reportedly killed the former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Three gunmen killed Siddique (66) outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra on October 12. The police arrested 16 people in the case so far.

On April 14, two men riding past the Galaxy Apartment opened fire on a motorcycle. The Bisnoi brothers claimed responsibility of the firing incident outside the actor's residence.

Salman Khan has been receiving death threats from the Bisnoi gang members in regard to the 1998 black hunting case. In an interview in 2023, Lawrence Bisnoi stated that Salman disrespected the Bisnoi community and killed a blackbuck, a sacred animal to them.

Lawrence brother detained

In the Baba Siddique case, Lawrence Bisnoi's brother, Anmol, has been detained in the United States. Mumbai Police in the chargesheet stated the motive behind his killing was his close ties with Salman Khan.

The actor also received a similar threat earlier when an unknown caller demanded Rs 2 crore from the actor. The Worli police also registered a case against an unidentified person who sent several WhatsApp messages to Mumbai Police's traffic helpline number.