Kanguva in Oscars 2025: The Siruthai Siva-directed movie "Kanguva" was one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2024. With Bobby Deol playing the antagonist in his Tamil debut, Bollywood beauty Disha Patani opposite him, and Tamil superstar Suriya playing a double role, the excitement was intense.

But after a poor box office showing within a month of its debut, Kanguva went digital and made its appearance on OTT. With a budget of Rs 300–350 crore, it was one of the most costly Indian films ever produced, yet it only grossed Rs 106 crore and was a failure. It is now reportedly in competition with films like Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed, All We Imagine as Light (2024), which received two Golden Globe nominations, and Shuchi Talati's Girls Will Be Girls (2024).

Suriya-Bobby Deol's Kanguva enters Oscars 2025

On X (previously Twitter), film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan posted the news and the comment, "BREAKING: Kanguva ENTERS Oscars 2025," accompanied with a poster of Suriya and the list of contestants. The message went viral very quickly, causing the Internet to respond in shock. The movie's position in the Oscar contest was immediately questioned by the users.

Netizens react to the Kanguva in Oscars 2025

A user wrote, "Is this a joke?." Another commented, "Kanguva at the Oscars? What's next, a Grammy for the soundtrack?". While a comment says, "Kanguva to the Oscars? Might as well give a nomination to a TikTok dance for best choreography," another X user commented, "This is embarrassing." The news also sparked a meme fest on X. Take a look.

All about the Oscars 2025

The 323 feature films that are eligible for this year's Oscars were recently announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Out of these, 207 films have met the requirements to be considered for the prestigious Best Picture category.

Seven Indian films that made it to the list of 207 eligible films are among the contenders. These include the Tamil film Kanguva, the Hindi film Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), the Hindi film Santosh, the Hindi film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, the Malayalam-Hindi film All We Imagine as Light, the Hindi-English film Girls will be Girls and Putul (Bengali).

Nominations will be put to a vote starting tomorrow, January 8, 2025, and will end on January 12, 2025. On January 17, 2025, the final nominations will be made public. The Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood will host the Oscars 2025 ceremony on March 2, 2025.