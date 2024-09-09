2 heavily armed terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in J&K

Days ahead of the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, two heavily armed terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, officials on Monday. The gunfight broke out in the Laam area of the Nowshera sector late on Sunday night after alert Army troops noticed terrorists trying to sneak into this side from across the border, they said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to take place in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1.

"In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in the Nowshera sector. Intelligence inputs received since August 30 indicated the presence of terrorists opposite the Nowshera Sector. All likely infiltration routes were kept under surveillance," Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

He said ground-based and aerial surveillance assets were employed to monitor the area.

"Area domination patrols were also conducted with greater frequency, deploying troops at key terrain locations to prevent terrorist infiltration," the defence spokesperson said



On the night of September 8, around 7.30 pm, surveillance teams detected suspicious movement of a few individuals in the area, he said.

"An intense firefight ensued. The exchange of fire continued through the night. UAVs, night cameras and other surveillance equipment were deployed to keep the terrorists under observation," the spokesperson said, adding two terrorists were neutralised in the firefight.

At first light of September 9, a search was carried out to clear the area of any remaining threats, Lt Col Bartwal said. "A significant cache of war-like stores, including two AK-47 rifles, one M-4 rifle with sight and one pistol was recovered," he said.

The spokesperson said the Army's swift and coordinated response to this infiltration attempt highlights the synergy between the Army, police and the intelligence agencies.

"Search operations are continuing to completely secure the area. The Army remains alert and committed to defeat any such attempt in future," he said.