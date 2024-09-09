Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India supports Israel-Palestine ceasefire as soon as possible: Jaishankar

Jaishankar made the remarks while speaking at the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue in the Saudi capital

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Riyadh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
Describing the current situation in Gaza as India's "foremost concern", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that New Delhi supports a ceasefire "as soon as possible" in the region, where Israel and Hamas are engaged in conflict since last 11 months.

Jaishankar made the remarks while speaking at the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue in the Saudi capital.

"The current situation in Gaza is now understandably our foremost concern. India's position in this regard has been principled and consistent. While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians," he said.

Jaishankar said that any response must take into account the principles of humanitarian law. "We support a ceasefire as soon as possible," he added.

On the larger issue, India has consistently stood for a resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution, he said. He added that India has also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities.

"Where the humanitarian situation is concerned, we have provided relief and increased our support to UNRWA," he added.

The GCC is an influential grouping, comprising the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. The total volume of India's trade with GCC countries stood at USD 184.46 billion in the financial year 2022-23.


First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

