Action plan: How civil defence mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday

The nationwide civil defence mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday across 244 districts. The drill will replicate high-alert situations and will include:

Air raid alerts: Testing public alert systems using sirens in densely populated towns

Evacuation drills: Practising safe and orderly movement from vulnerable areas, especially in cities like Mumbai and Thane

Blackout exercises: Simulated power and signal shutdowns to reduce visibility during aerial attacks

Camouflage operations: Rapid concealment of strategic infrastructure like power plants and defence sites

Public awareness sessions: Training on emergency response, first aid, and communication will be conducted in schools and community areas