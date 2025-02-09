Aero India: Defence minister visits HAL's production facility in Bengaluru

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited the production facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Karnataka's Bengaluru to attend Aero India 2025, scheduled to be held from February 10 and will conclude on February 14.

After arriving at HAL Airport, Singh visited the state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK1A production facility of HAL. The Tejas Mk1A is an advanced version of the LCA Mk1, enhanced to improve combat efficiency.

"Landed at the HAL Airport, Bengaluru for Aero India 2025. Visited the state of art LCAMK1A production facility of HAL. MK1A is an advanced version of LCA MK1 with many advanced features," the Defence Minister posted on X.

The Tejas Mk1A is designed to carry out offensive air support, close combat, and ground attack missions with precision and agility. The Defence Minister said that the aircraft was a source of national pride, which would remain an asset to Indian Air Force for the coming decades.

"The LCA is a multi-role aircraft capable of taking up offensive air support, close combat and ground attack roles with ease. Tejas Mk1A is the pride of the nation that will serve as the backbone of the Indian Air Force for decades to come," Singh said.

"Aero India 2025, the 15th edition of Aero India, is designed to be a landmark edition that leverages the successes of its predecessors while charting new territories in aerospace and defence technology. Aero India 2025 will be held from 10th to 14th February 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. The first three days are dedicated to business visitors, while the last two days are open to the general public," the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

The stage is set for Aero India 2025, Asia's top aerospace exhibition, which is scheduled to take place from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

The 15th edition of the biennial event promises to be a spectacular showcase of the latest advancements in aerospace technology. Preparations are in full swing.

One of the highlights of the show is the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior, a full-scale engineering demonstrator that is on display at the India Pavilion. The CATS Warrior is a cutting-edge system that is designed to enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to take centre stage at Aero India 2025, showcasing its indigenous products and technologies at the India Pavilion, said the state-owned aerospace and defence company.

The five-day event, beginning February 10 at Airforce Station Yelahanka, will feature HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and the CATS Warrior as the main attractions.