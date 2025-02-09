Business Standard

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 'India Pavillion' at Aero India 2025 on Feb 10

'Aero India' is billed as Asia's largest air show, and hosted at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in the southern city

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said he will be attending the 15th edition of 'Aero India' in Bengaluru that will showcase cutting-edge defence technologies and global aviation excellence.

"Leaving New Delhi for Bengaluru to attend the 15th edition of Biennial Aero-India. #AeroIndia2025 will showcase cutting-edge defence technologies and global aviation excellence. Looking forward to witness the future of aerospace sector," Singh posted on X.

The Department of Defence Production also shared an update on its X handle about the show that will take place from February 10-14.

 

In a post on X on Sunday, the department said that the defence minister will inaugurate the 'India Pavillion' at Aero India 2025 on February 10.

"India's commitment to Make-in-India featuring defence manufacturing capabilities, cutting-edge technologies & future prospects on global stage," it wrote on the social media platform.

'Aero India' is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition which is held in Bengaluru, organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

It is India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition where global aero vendors and the Indian Air Force (IAF) thrill the spectators with back-to-back aerobatic flying displays.

A flagship event 'Aero India' brings together global industry leaders, government officials, technology experts, and defence strategists under one roof, officials said.

"The event not only showcases the nation's technological prowess and innovations but also provides a dynamic platform for international cooperation and strategic dialogue," the defence ministry said ahead of Aero India 2025.

The broad theme of this edition is -- 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

"Aero India stands as a testament to India's unwavering commitment to innovation, strategic collaboration, and excellence in aerospace and defence," the ministry said.

As the nation prepares to host Aero India 2025, the event promises to build on the rich legacy of previous editions, most notably, the transformative Aero India 2023, it said.

"Through rigorous operational protocols, strategic partnerships, and a forward-thinking agenda, Aero India 2025 is poised to further elevate India's profile on the global aerospace stage," the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence minister Defence ministry aerospace

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

