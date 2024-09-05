The central government is considering adjustments to the Agnipath recruitment scheme, according to defence sources cited by India Today. These adjustments may include increasing the retention rate of Agniveers, as well as, revising their compensation and benefits.

These updates are also expected to refine the scheme's overall framework and address criticism and protests from Army aspirants.

The report stated that senior defence ministry officials are currently discussing plans to boost the retention rate of Agniveers, which would allow more individuals to extend their service beyond the initial four-year period. At present, only 25 per cent of Agniveers are retained after their initial service, a figure seen as inadequate by military experts.

The report quoted a top defence source as saying, "One-fourth is too low a number to be retained to maintain the desired combat strength on the ground. The Army has recommended that the percentage of Agniveers retained should increase to around 50 per cent at the end of the four years."

The Army has already forwarded these recommendations to the government based on internal feedback and surveys from various units.

Defence officials noted that while implementing these changes may take some time, efforts are underway to improve the Agnipath scheme.

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Introduced by the central government in 2022, the Agnipath scheme aims to streamline the armed forces and curb the rising defence pension expenses. Under this scheme, individuals, referred to as Agniveers, are enlisted in the Army, Navy, and Air Force on a four-year short-term contract. Each year, only 25 per cent of the recruits are eligible for a permanent commission.

The Agnipath scheme has sparked widespread protests, with potential recruits expressing concerns about their future after the four-year term. The Opposition, led by the Congress party, has called for the scheme's reversal, while members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)have suggested a review. Additionally, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) internal reports indicate that the party faced setbacks in recent Lok Sabha elections in regions with high numbers of defence personnel, the report said.