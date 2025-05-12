US advocates 'direct dialogue' between India-Pak after de-escalation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on May 11 to discuss the India-Pakistan military standoff, the US State Department said in a media release. The two leaders emphasised the need for both countries to maintain the ceasefire and continue communication.

ALSO READ: After Pahalgam attack, India told nations it will strike Pak's terror infra In the statement, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Rubio expressed support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and also encouraged "continued efforts to improve communication between the two countries".

Trump welcomes ceasefire understanding

Earlier on May 10, US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that a ceasefire understanding had been reached between India and Pakistan. It was later confirmed by joint statements from both Indian and Pakistani officials.

In another post on May 11, Trump said he would work with India and Pakistan to find a "solution to the Kashmir issue", calling it a "challenge that has lasted a thousand years".

“I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great nations," Trump wrote.

Understanding reached via DGMO call

Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO and agreed that both sides would cease all firing and military activity on land, in the air, and at sea with effect from 1700 hours India Standard Time (IST).

ALSO READ: We downed a few Pak planes, all our pilots home: Air Force on Op Sindoor The Indian government later confirmed, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stating, “The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 1535 hours earlier this afternoon. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The DGMOs will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours.”

This understanding between the two nuclear-armed neighbours follows weeks of military tension, triggered by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

India reaffirms commitment to citizen safety

India has made it clear that any ‘misadventures’ from the Pakistani side will be met with a strong response. In a press briefing on Sunday, May 11, India’s DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai stated that the armed forces are fully prepared and will not tolerate any harm inflicted on Indian citizens.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has given full authority to Army commanders to initiate "kinetic responses" to any violation of the understanding between the Indian and Pakistani militaries.