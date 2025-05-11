Operation Sindoor: Here are key takeaways from DGMOs' press conference

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the three armed forces held a joint press conference in Delhi on Sunday evening, where they disclosed the details of Operation Sindoor, conducted in retaliation to last month's Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 Indian men, mostly Hindus, were killed.

The DGMOs shared details of the success achieved by the Indian armed forces during the three-day confrontation between the two sides, which ended when both agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday.

DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said the military had achieved its desired objectives and that around 35–40 Pakistani military personnel were killed in the confrontation.

ALSO READ: All our pilots are back home; Op Sindoor objectives achieved: Armed forces Asked whether India shot down a few Pakistani fighter jets during the combat, Air Marshal A K Bharti said: “Their planes were prevented from coming inside our border. So we do not have the wreckage with us but definitely we have downed a few planes.”

Here are some of the major pointers from the press conference:

Also Read

Reference to 22 April attack:

26 innocent civilians were brutally killed in Pahalgam

The brutality witnessed across the nation prompted decisive military action

Measures taken by CCS:

Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures:

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism

The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 01 May 2025

Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES)

The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata

The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by 01 May 2025

Purpose of Operation Sindoor:

Conceived to punish perpetrators and planners of terror

Aimed to destroy terror infrastructure across the border

Intelligence and target selection:

Carried out a microscopic scan of the terror landscape

Identified numerous terror camps and training sites

Operational ethics and restraint:

Operated under self-imposed restraint to avoid collateral damage

Only terrorist targets were to be neutralised, avoiding civilian harm

Final targets:

ALSO READ: Pakistan: An economy on life support, strained by debt and weak reforms 9 confirmed terror camps, based on multi-agency intelligence

Key targets:

Bhawalpur (terrorist training camp)

Muridke (another key terrorist training site)

Results of the strikes:

Over 100 terrorists killed in the action

11 air bases in Pakistan destroyed

Indian Army inflicted heavy damage in response to Pakistan’s intrusion

High-value targets eliminated include:

Yusuf Azhar

Abdul Malik Rauf

Mudassir Ahmad

These individuals were linked to the IC-814 hijack and Pulwama blast

India's retaliatory response:

India conducted retaliatory strikes on:

Radar installations in Lahore

Radar facilities near Gujranwala, which were destroyed

Countdown to ceasefire:

Inflicted by this heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO. It was agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and at sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time on 10 May 2025

Pakistani response after ceasefire:

Even after the ceasefire, a wave of UAVs and small drones intruded into Indian civilian and military areas

These drones were successfully intercepted

India’s response:

A befitting response was given by Indian armed forces. Further, all field commanders have been authorised to take appropriate action in case of any ceasefire violation