Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as next chief of Indian Air Force

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as next chief of Indian Air Force

Singh, currently serving as the Vice Chief of Air Staff, will take charge of the force on the afternoon of September 30

Amar Preet Singh, IAF chief
Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who has more than 5,000 hours of flying experience, will be the next IAF chief. Image: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who has more than 5,000 hours of flying experience, will be the next chief of the Indian Air Force, succeeding Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.

Singh, currently serving as the Vice Chief of Air Staff, will take charge of the force on the afternoon of September 30, the defence ministry said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The government has appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of September 30," it said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari will retire from service on September 30.

Born on October 27, 1964, Air Marshal Singh was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1984.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments.

More From This Section

PM Modi heads for Quad: It was India's turn to host. Why did US swap it?

'Exercise Yudh Abhyas': India, US hold multiple drills in Rajasthan

Premium

First indigenous air carrier INS Vikrant to be put through paces at Karwar

Three BSF personnel killed, several others injured in road accident in J&K

Strike on Beirut killed senior Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Akil: Israel army

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, the air officer is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.

The officer has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base.

As a test pilot, he led the MiG-29 upgrade project management team in Moscow.

He was also the project director (flight test) at the National Flight Test Centre and was tasked with flight testing of the light combat aircraft, Tejas.

Air Marshal Singh has held important staff appointments of the Air Defence Commander at the South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command.

Prior to assuming the charge of the Vice Chief of Air Staff, he was the Air Officer Commandiin-Chief of the Central Air Command.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tarang Shakti: Will formalise pattern to hold exercises, says VR Chaudhari

India, Brazil discuss mutual interests, ways to enhance defence cooperation

FIR against Wing Commander for alleged rape after junior's complaint

Defence ministry to revise Agniveer benefits, increase retention

IAF fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot safe: Police

Topics :Indian Air Forceair defenceIndian Defence

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story