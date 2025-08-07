Ajit Doval says dates for Putin's visit to India being worked out: Report

NSA Ajit Doval has said during his meetings in Moscow that dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India are being worked out, according to sources.

No specific date or time has been indicated by the NSA in his engagements, they said on Thursday. "NSA Doval, during his visit to Moscow, has said that the dates for President Putin's visit to India are being worked out," said a source.

The time of end-August being reported in some media is incorrect, the sources said. Doval held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and other senior officials that focused on bilateral energy and defence cooperation as well as Putin's visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had travelled to Russia twice last year for an annual summit with Putin and to attend the Brics Summit in Kazan. ALSO READ: Putin says he hopes to meet Trump as US presses for peace deal on Ukraine The Russian president is visiting India for the annual summit this year. Doval's visit to Russia comes amid some strain in ties between India and the US over New Delhi's continuing procurement of Russian crude oil, notwithstanding Western sanctions on Moscow. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.