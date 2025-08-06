India, Russia to collaborate on rare earths, critical minerals mining

India and Russia are exploring opportunities in rare earth and critical minerals extraction, underground coal gasification, and creation of modern industrial infrastructure, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The issue came up for discussions during the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation meeting, which was held here under the framework of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth are essential raw materials required to fuel the growth of rapidly-growing clean energy technologies and their expanding uses ranging from wind turbines and electricity networks to electric vehicles and battery manufacturing.