India, Russia to collaborate on rare earths, critical minerals mining

The issue came up for discussions during the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation meeting, which was held here under the framework of the India-Russia

India Russia, India-Russia flag
The meeting was held in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump announcing high tariffs on India. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:38 PM IST
India and Russia are exploring opportunities in rare earth and critical minerals extraction, underground coal gasification, and creation of modern industrial infrastructure, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The issue came up for discussions during the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation meeting, which was held here under the framework of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth are essential raw materials required to fuel the growth of rapidly-growing clean energy technologies and their expanding uses ranging from wind turbines and electricity networks to electric vehicles and battery manufacturing.

The commerce and industry ministry said the key focus areas included cooperation in aerospace science and technology, including the establishment of a modernized wind tunnel facility, production of small aircraft piston engines, and joint development in carbon fibre technology, additive manufacturing, and 3D printing.

"Both sides also explored opportunities in rare earth and critical minerals extraction, underground coal gasification, and creation of modern industrial infrastructure," it said.

The two sides also welcomed enhanced engagement in aluminium, fertilizers, and railway transport, alongside capacity building and technology transfer in mining sector equipment, exploration, and industrial and domestic waste management.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump announcing high tariffs on India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India Russiamineral sectormining sectorUS tariff hikes

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

