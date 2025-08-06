Trump tariffs may cut India's US-bound exports by up to 50%: GTRI

The tariffs announced by the US are expected to make Indian goods far costlier in the US, with the potential to cut America-bound exports by 4050 per cent, think tank GTRI said on Wednesday.

On August 6, Washington announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on all Indian imports, on top of an existing 25 per cent duty, taking the total to 50 per cent from August 27.

The White House said the measure responds to India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

The move places India among the "most heavily" taxed US trading partners, far above rivals such as China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, and threatens most of India's $ 86.5 billion in annual exports to America, from textiles to machinery, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said.