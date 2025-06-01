All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi arrives in Madrid

Group 6 of the all-party parliamentary delegation from India arrived in Madrid on the final leg of its multi-nation outreach.

Led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the delegation was received by Dinesh K Patnaik, India's Ambassador to Spain.

Speaking in Madrid, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal outlined the purpose of the visit.

"Our final stop on this journey is Madrid, Spain, and first of all, we are meeting with the Indian diaspora here. We want to understand their sentiments and also make them aware of the sentiments of the Government of India and our Prime Minister," he said.

ALSO READ: All-party delegation arrives in UK to convey India's anti-terror stance The delegation aims to engage with local government representatives, policy think tanks and Spanish parliamentarians during its visit. "We want to inform them about how we outmanoeuvred Pakistan in Operation Sindoor and how we brought India back from the clutches of extremism. Alongside this, we have meetings scheduled with the local government, with think tanks here, and with parliamentarians. In these, we will present India's stance -- that India has always been opposed to extremism." He also addressed the delegation's broader strategic message, saying, "Not only will India eliminate extremism within its own borders, but it is also committed to eradicating Pakistan-sponsored extremism in other parts of the world. Our government and our Prime Minister are fully determined and strongly committed to eliminating it."

The delegation, led by MP Kanimozhi, also includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf. Meanwhile, the all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi saw fruitful outcomes as Indian delegations worldwide continued with their outreach program under Operation Sindoor. ALSO READ: All-party delegation in Italy underscores India's firm stance on terrorism India's Ambassador to Latvia, Namrata S Kumar, noted that the visit conveyed India's message of how cross-border terrorism poses a threat not only to India but to the world at large.

Speaking about the outcome of the visit of the all-party delegation from India, Ambassador Namrata S Kumar said, "The All-Party Delegation from India carried a strong message through Operation Sindoor, which I conveyed during meetings in Latvia. They engaged with Latvian parliamentarians... and key think tanks, where they clearly laid out the reality of cross-border terrorism that India has faced for decades, especially from Pakistan... They emphasised that the threats of cross-border terrorism are not confined to only India... They emphasised that these threats, particularly attempts to divide societies along religious lines, are not just regional but global in nature. This has ramifications on a global level, that's why a global alliance is crucial."