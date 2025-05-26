Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / S Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart hold first call, discuss economic ties

Anand assumed charge as Canada's foreign minister this month in Prime Minister Mark Carney's new Cabinet

S. Jaishankar
In the last few months, the security officials of India and Canada resumed contacts and both sides were looking at the possibility of appointing new high commissioners (PTI Photo/Vijay Varma)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:17 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand held their first phone conversation on Sunday that focused on deepening the bilateral economic ties and advancing shared priorities.

Anand assumed charge as Canada's foreign minister this month in Prime Minister Mark Carney's new Cabinet. He led the Liberal Party to its remarkable victory in the parliamentary elections last month.

Carney's election victory was seen as an opportunity to repair ties between India and Canada that came under severe strain during the prime ministership of Justin Trudeau.

"Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Anand said she had a "productive discussion" with Jaishankar.

"Thank you Minister @DrSJaishankar for the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada'?India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together," she said on 'X'.

The ties between India and Canada were severely hit following Trudeau's allegations in September 2023 of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

New Delhi strongly rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

The relations nose-dived further in the second half of the last year after Ottawa linked several Indian diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, to the murder of Nijjar.

In October last, India withdrew Verma and five other diplomats. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats from New Delhi.

In the last few months, the security officials of India and Canada resumed contacts and both sides were looking at the possibility of appointing new high commissioners.

The exit of Trudeau was seen as an opportunity to improve bilateral ties.

India had accused Trudeau's government of allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from Canadian soil.

After Trudeau's exit, New Delhi said it hoped to rebuild ties with Canada based on "mutual trust and sensitivity".

"The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the license that was given to the extremist and secessionist elements in that country," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said in March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

