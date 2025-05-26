Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All-party delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives in France

All-party delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives in France

Seven multi-party delegations are visiting 33 global capitals to highlight Pakistan's terror links and India's response after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Dr Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M Thambidurai, former union minister M J Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

The delegation will be visiting UK, France, Germany, EU, Italy and Denmark, the MEA social media post added | Image: X/@MEAIndia

Press Trust of India Paris
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

The all-party delegation led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in the French capital of Paris on Sunday evening for the first stop in their six-country mission to reiterate India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

The delegation, the seventh group in an international outreach initiative in the wake of Operation Sindoor, includes Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Dr Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M Thambidurai, former union minister M J Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

The group is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with community groups, think tanks and parliamentarians in Paris before leaving for Italy and then onwards to cover other European destinations, including the UK, Germany and Denmark.

 

Together in the fight against terrorism. The seventh group of All Party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has departed for 6-country visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said as the delegation departed from New Delhi earlier on Sunday.

The delegation will be visiting UK, France, Germany, EU, Italy and Denmark, the MEA social media post added.

As part of India's diplomatic outreach, seven multi-party delegations are travelling to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 under Operation Sindoor following which Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Topics : Ravi Shankar Prasad Operation Sindoor India-Pak conflict France

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

