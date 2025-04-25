'Identify Pakistani nationals, ensure their return': Amit Shah to CMs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday issued a strong directive to all chief ministers, asking them to identify Pakistani nationals residing in their respective states and take immediate action to ensure their departure from the country. This comes in the wake of heightened security concerns following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Shah’s directive is part of a broader security crackdown initiated by the central government after the attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

Just a day prior, the Centre had announced the suspension of all visa services for Pakistani nationals, with the exception of medical visas, which will remain valid until April 29.

“In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

In addition, the ministry advised all Indian nationals currently in Pakistan to return as soon as possible. Pakistani citizens residing in India have also been urged to leave before their amended visas expire.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri added another layer to the government’s firm stance by announcing the suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals. “Any SPES visas issued earlier stand cancelled. Those currently in India on SPES visas must leave within 48 hours,” Misri said.

These steps come shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his first public statement following the Pahalgam terror incident. Speaking at a rally in Bihar, PM Modi condemned the attack and assured the public of swift and decisive action.

“India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth,” said PM Modi. “India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve,” he added.