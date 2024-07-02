Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Arms, ammunition recovered during search op in J-K's Kupwara district

Official said a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered which included eight AK magazines, 445 live AK rounds, pistol, three pistol magazines, 13 live pistol rounds and a hand grenade

Security forces,army,soilder
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 7:41 PM IST
Security forces on Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Based on specific inputs from Kupwara Police, the search operation was launched by security forces in general area of Nangari Forest, Dardpora Kralpora, in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.
 

He said a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered which included eight AK magazines, 445 live AK rounds, a pistol, three pistol magazines, 13 live pistol rounds and a hand grenade.
 

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

