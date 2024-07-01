Business Standard
Indian Army ready to face all security challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

Gen Dwivedi said ensuring synergy among the Army, Air Force and the Navy would be one of his priorities

Newly-appointed Army Chief also said that he will encourage induction of indigenously-built military hardware into the force. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Army is ready and capable to face all current and future security challenges facing India, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday a day after he assumed charge of the 1.3 million-strong force.
Gen Dwivedi said ensuring synergy among the Army, Air Force and the Navy would be one of his priorities.
In remarks to the media after inspecting a guard of honour at the South Block in Raisina hills, the newly-appointed Army Chief also said that he will encourage induction of indigenously-built military hardware into the force to boost self-reliance in defence.
"I will try to achieve better synergy between the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. It will protect the national interest," he said.
It will be my effort that with the synergy between the Army, Navy and the Air Force and other stakeholders, we will always be prepared for operations under the full spectrum of conflict, he said.
"I assure the country and all the citizens that the Indian Army is ready and capable to face all current and future challenges," he said.
The remarks came amid the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.
Gen Dwivedi was serving as the Vice Chief of the Army since February 19.
Before becoming the Vice Chief, he was serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022-2024.
An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa (MP), Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into regiment of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984.
He has a unique distinction of balanced command as well as staff exposure across Northern, Eastern and Western theatres in varied operational environment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

