Army to equip unmanned systems, autonomous software for future warfare

The Indian Army has selected US-based deep-tech defence company Shield AI to supply its V-BAT unmanned aerial systems (UAS), along with licences for the Hivemind autonomy software — an AI-powered software for UAS to execute complex missions in contested environments.

The V-BAT platform possesses vertical take-off and landing capability, with long endurance of over 12 hours for electronic warfare and the ability to operate at high altitudes without the need for runways.

It is designed for contested battlefields and can be launched and recovered from small spaces such as ship decks, urban rooftops and forward areas, making it suitable for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions across India’s diverse terrain.