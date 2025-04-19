Who was Bhabesh Chandra Roy? Hindu leader abducted & murdered in Bangladesh

A prominent Hindu community leader was allegedly abducted from his home and beaten to death in Bangladesh’s Dinajpur district, according to a report by The Daily Star.

The body of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, 58, was recovered late Thursday night. Roy, a resident of Basudebpur village in Dinajpur — about 330 kilometres northwest of Dhaka — served as the vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and was a respected figure among the local Hindu community.

According to police and family members quoted by The Daily Star, Roy’s body was found around 10:00 pm.

What exactly happened?

Roy’s wife, Shantana, told The Daily Star that he was at home on Thursday afternoon when he received a suspicious phone call around 4:30 pm. She claimed the call appeared to be made by the perpetrators to confirm his presence at home.

About half an hour later, four men arrived on motorcycles and allegedly abducted Roy from his premises. Witnesses reported seeing him taken to Narabari village, where he was assaulted.

After the beating, the attackers reportedly sent his unconscious body back to his home in a van. Locals and family members rushed him to a nearby health complex and then to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, police have sent his body for an autopsy.

Speaking to the media, Shantana claimed she had recognised two of the assailants. Authorities said they are preparing to file a case and are actively working to arrest those involved.

Surge in attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Amid rising tensions, attacks targeting Hindu communities in Bangladesh have triggered concern.

According to a recent report by Dhaka-based human rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), 147 incidents of vandalism targeting Hindu homes, temples, and businesses were recorded last month. The report detailed damage to around 408 households, including 36 cases of arson, along with 113 attacks on Hindu-owned businesses. It also documented 32 assaults on temples and Ahmadiyya mosques, as well as 92 instances of idol vandalism.

In a separate report published in September 2024, Prothom Alo, one of Bangladesh’s leading newspapers, highlighted a similar spike in attacks on minority communities, especially Hindus, following the collapse of the Awami League government.