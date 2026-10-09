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Home / Markets / News / Hexaware Technologies share price zooms 12% on Anthropic tie-up

Hexaware Technologies share price zooms 12% on Anthropic tie-up

Hexaware Technologies has signed a multi-year partnership with Anthropic. Under the partnership, Hexaware becomes a Preferred Partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network.

Hexaware technologies share price

Hexaware Technologies share price zooms 12% on Anthropic tie-up

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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Hexaware Technologies share price: Hexaware Technologies shares zoomed 12 per cent in early trade on Friday after the company announced a multi-year partnership with Anthropic.
 
The stock opened around 4 per cent higher at ₹533 on the NSE and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹574.50.
 
With Friday’s rally, Hexaware Technologies shares extended their winning streak to a fifth consecutive session, gaining 17 per cent over the period.
 
As of 9:45 AM, the stock was trading 11 per cent higher at ₹569. It was also the second most active stock on the NSE by value. According to NSE data, 12 million shares changed hands for a total value of ₹671.58 crore. 
 
 
In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was  up 205 points, or 0.92 per cent at 22,439. 
Hexaware Technologies-Anthropic partnership 

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According to an exchange filing, Hexaware Technologies, a global provider of IT services and solutions, has signed a multi-year partnership with Anthropic. Under the partnership, Hexaware becomes a Preferred Partner in Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network.
 
The partnership brings Claude to the core of two Hexaware platforms: Zerovity, its AI-native engineering platform, and AgentVerse, its agent build and governance platform with more than 600 pre-built agents. 
 
Hexaware will use Claude to deliver outcome-based services across IT operations and software engineering, as enterprise clients increasingly buy results rather than effort.
 
Hexaware has more than 1,100 Claude certified professionals, the filing said.
 
"Hexaware and Anthropic will work together on go-to-market, joint solution development, and customer deployments, and Hexaware will expand Claude training across its delivery teams," the filing read.
 
The alliance builds on Hexaware’s existing relationship with Anthropic, including its authorization to resell Claude through Amazon Bedrock. 
Hexaware Technologies stock: Analyst view
 
Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that Hexaware Technologies witnessed a sharp rebound and is now trading above key moving averages. The RSI has registered a sharp uptick, indicating a pickup in bullish momentum. Additionally, the DI+ has crossed above DI− on the ADX indicator, suggesting that buyers are gradually gaining control.
 
"The ₹590–600 zone is likely to act as immediate resistance. A decisive and sustained breakout above ₹600 could extend the ongoing pullback in the near term. On the downside, the ₹520–515 zone is likely to act as immediate support," the analyst said.  
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 9:58 AM IST