Brics flags concern over tariffs, trade barriers hitting Global South

Nations belonging to the Brics bloc have voiced concern over the growing use of trade-restrictive measures such as steep tariffs as well as non-tariff barriers, warning that such practices risk disrupting global trade and marginalising countries of the Global South.

The remarks came in a joint statement issued after the annual meeting of Brics foreign ministers, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly on Friday in New York City. The session was chaired by India, which will become the Brics chair next year.

Concerns over protectionism

In a joint communiqué, the ministers said they were worried about the “indiscriminate rising of tariffs and non-tariff measures, or protectionism, in particular measures used as a means of coercion that threaten to further reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty into international economic and trade activities.”

The Brics group - which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the UAE - said such unilateral steps were inconsistent with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. “They cautioned against such practices that risk fragmenting global trade and marginalising the Global South,” the statement noted. Jaishankar on multilateralism India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who hosted the meeting, said Brics must defend the multilateral trading system at a time when “rising protectionism, tariff volatility and non-tariff barriers impact trade flows.” “In a turbulent world, Brics must reinforce the message of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law,” he posted on X. He added that the bloc must amplify its call for UN reforms, particularly changes to the Security Council, while focusing on technology, innovation, food and energy security, climate change and sustainable development during India’s chairship in 2026.

The ministers extended full support to India for its upcoming chairship and the hosting of the Brics Summit in 2026. They also welcomed the standalone meeting of Brics foreign ministers to be held in India that year. Strong condemnation of terrorism The joint statement also condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism in all forms, including cross-border movement of terrorists, financing and safe havens. “They reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable,” the statement said. They called for zero tolerance on terrorism and rejected double standards in tackling it.