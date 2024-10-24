Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Broad consensus achieved on restoring ground situation along LAC: Rajnath

Broad consensus achieved on restoring ground situation along LAC: Rajnath

Speaking at Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, the defence minister described the pact reached between the two countries as a "significant development" that underscores the importance of defence dialogue

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath
File Photo of defence minister Rajnath Singh. | Source: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 6:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A broad consensus has been achieved by India and China on restoring the "ground situation" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) pursuant to talks, including for patrolling and grazing cattle in traditional areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, the defence minister described the pact reached between the two countries as a "significant development" that underscores the importance of defence dialogue on the global stage.

"India and China have been involved in talks both at military and diplomatic levels to resolve differences in certain areas along the LAC. Pursuant to the talks, a broad consensus has been achieved to restore the ground situation based on the principle of equal and mutual security," Singh said.

"The consensus achieved includes patrolling and grazing (cattle) in traditional areas. This is the power of engaging in continuous dialogue because sooner or later, solutions will emerge," Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday endorsed the India-China agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and issued directions to revive various bilateral dialogue mechanisms, signalling attempts to normalise ties that were hit by a deadly military clash in 2020.

In the nearly-50-minute meeting held on the sidelines of the Brics Summit, Modi underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes, and not allowing those to disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas and that mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of the bilateral relations.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Thaw in China ties unlikely to deter India's plans for steel tariffs

Xi, PM Modi breakthrough came after months of pressure from Indian CEOs

India, China need to boost cooperation, manage differences: Chinese envoy

Centre must take people into confidence on China border row: Congress

Four-year-old standoff ends: India and China bury the hatchet... for now

Topics :Rajnath SinghIndia China tensionIndia China border rowIndia China relations

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story