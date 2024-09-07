BSF DG visits forward areas along LoC to review operational preparedness

Director General of BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district to review the operational preparedness of the force.

Chawdhary visited the forward locations along the LoC in the Kupwara district where he was briefed about the security situation and operational preparedness of the unit deployed there, officials said.

They said the BSF DG lauded the professionalism and steadfastness of the personnel in executing their duties.

Chawdhary on Friday visited the Jammu and Kashmir Police headquarters here and interacted with Director General of Police R R Swain.