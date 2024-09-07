Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Major terror attack foiled in Pak's Punjab, over 30 terrorists arrested

Major terror attack foiled in Pak's Punjab, over 30 terrorists arrested

Punjab police have registered 32 cases against the terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location, according to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police

Pakistan, Pakistan flag
At least 475 suspected persons were interrogated, the CTD said in a statement. | Photo: Unsplash
Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 4:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Law enforcement agencies have arrested 33 terrorists of various banned groups including Al-Qaeda and 133 Brigade, and foiled a major terror plot in Punjab province of Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

Punjab police have registered 32 cases against the terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location, according to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police, which conducted 475 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province this week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At least 475 suspected persons were interrogated, the CTD said in a statement and added, The terror plot in Punjab was foiled by arresting 33 terrorists belonging to banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjab.

Terrorists from Al-Qaeda, 133 Brigade, Sipah Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar Jhangvi, and Tehreek Jafaria Pakistan were arrested with weapons, explosives, and other prohibited materials.

Explosives, two hand grenades, two IED bombs, 26 detonators, safety fuse wire, four pistols, bullets, and banned literature were recovered from the possession of the terrorists, the CTD said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Massive deposit of petroleum, natural gas found in Pakistani waters

Pak SC rules in favour of govt to reinstate changes in anti-corruption laws

Pakistan hasn't learned lessons from 2022 deadly floods, say experts

Pakistan finance minister urges traders to pay taxes to stabilise economy

Pakistan inflation ceases further in Aug providing room for more rate cuts

Topics :Pakistan Terror attackTerrorism

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story