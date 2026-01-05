Rajnath commissions ICG's pollution control vessel 'Samudra Pratap' in Goa

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) first indigenously designed and built pollution control vessel 'Samudra Pratap' in Goa on Monday.

The 114.5-metre vessel, built by the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), has over 60 per cent of indigenous content. The 4,200-tonne vessel boasts a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles, officials said.

It will serve as a critical platform for enforcing marine pollution control regulations, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India's Exclusive Economic Zone.

The vessel was formally delivered in December to the Coast Guard at GSL.

Defence Minister Singh on Monday commissioned the ship at GSL, Vasco, in South Goa. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani were present on the occasion. Singh said this occasion is connected to India's great maritime vision. "India believes that marine resources are not the property of any one country; they are the shared heritage of humanity," he said. "When heritage is shared, its responsibility is also shared. This is why India has today become a responsible maritime power," he added. Singh further said that ensuring adequate participation of women is the goal of their government.

"I am happy that, keeping this vision in mind, the Coast Guard has given due attention to women's empowerment. This is a matter of pride for us," he said. He noted that women officers have been appointed to important responsibilities such as pilot, observer, air traffic controller, and logistics officer. "Not only this, they are being trained for hovercraft operations. They are being actively deployed in frontline operations. Today, women are not only in support roles, but are also serving as front-line warriors," he said. The commissioning of 'Samudra Pratap' marks a major step forward in India's pursuit of 'atmanirbharta' in shipbuilding and maritime capability development, the ICG said in a statement.