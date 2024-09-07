Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CDS Gen Chauhan holds talks with Maldivian military commander Hilmy

The talks between the two top military officials came a day after India and the Maldives held fifth round of defence dialogue which decided to expedite implementation of the ongoing defence project

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS
Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 7:30 PM IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday held extensive talks with Maldives' Chief of Defence Force Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, focusing on a reset of military ties that came under severe strain after President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office in November last.

The talks between the two top military officials came a day after India and the Maldives held the fifth round of defence dialogue which decided to expedite implementation of the ongoing defence projects.

Officials said the talks were aimed at furthering the bilateral defence cooperation, especially on measures to strengthen regional security and enhance bilateral training opportunities.

It is understood that cooperation in the maritime security domain dominated the discussions.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office around 10 months back.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of the Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.

In August 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Maldivian President Solih kick-started the India-funded Greater Male Connectivity Project, billed as the largest infrastructure initiative in the island nation.

Under the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) project, a 6.74 km long bridge and causeway link will be built to connect the capital city Male with the adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi.


First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

