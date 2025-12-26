We condemn Das' killing, reject anti-India narrative in Bangladesh: MEA

India on Friday condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, stating that over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been reported in Bangladesh during the tenure of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh. More than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been documented by sources during the tenure of the interim government".

He said that these incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence.

"India has rejected the false anti-India narrative being projected in Bangladesh and reiterated that maintaining law and order and security is the responsibility of the Bangladesh interim government," Jaiswal said, adding that India has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. Das, a 25-year-old factory worker, was assaulted by a mob over alleged blasphemy, hanged from a tree and later set on fire last week in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. His body was recovered from the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway and sent for autopsy. At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case.