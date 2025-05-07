Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China places 5-year anti-dumping duties on Indian cypermethrin imports

China places 5-year anti-dumping duties on Indian cypermethrin imports

India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies investigations in anti-dumping cases, including against Chinese exports such as aluminium foil, vitamin-A palmitate, and vacuum flasks

India, China, India China Trade, Trade
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
China’s Ministry of Commerce has announced anti-dumping duties on cypermethrin imports from India, effective immediately. The duties are set to last for five years. The decision follows a year-long investigation, which concluded that Indian exporters were dumping the pesticide at unfairly low prices, causing material injury to China’s domestic industry, according to a report by the Global Times.
 
According to the Chinese commerce ministry, the anti-dumping duties range from 48.4 per cent to 166.2 per cent, with Tagros Chemicals India facing the lowest margin at 48.4 per cent, and UPL Ltd, along with other unspecified Indian firms, being subjected to the steepest duty of 166.2 per cent. Gharda Chemicals, Meghmani Organics, Bharat Rasayan, and Heranba Industries are among those affected, with rates between 62 per cent and 75.7 per cent.
 

What is Cypermethrin?

Cypermethrin is widely used in agriculture for pest control in crops such as cotton, vegetables, fruit trees, and corn. The Chinese commerce ministry said the decision came after a preliminary ruling in January 2025, which confirmed both the existence of dumping and a causal link to damage suffered by domestic producers. 
Importers in China will now be required to pay the corresponding duties to customs authorities.
 

India initiates investigations on China

The move comes amid rise in global trade tensions and a pattern of reciprocal trade remedies. In March, India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies initiated 11 new investigations and issued final findings in 13 anti-dumping cases, including against Chinese exports such as aluminium foil, vitamin-A palmitate, and vacuum flasks. 
Out of the 13 cases, 12 were in China. India has also provisionally imposed duties of up to $873 per tonne on Chinese aluminium foil.
 
Topics :India china tradeIndia China relationsBS Web Reportsanti-dumping dutiesAnti-dumping

First Published: May 07 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

