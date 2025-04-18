Friday, April 18, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / DGTR issues final findings in 13 anti-dumping cases mostly against China

DGTR issues final findings in 13 anti-dumping cases mostly against China

The ministry also said that in addition to this, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has started 11 investigations in March

trade, import, export, container, shipping

The government has set up an inter-ministerial import surge monitoring group to strictly monitor imports | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has issued final findings in as many as 13 anti-dumping cases, mostly against China, in March, according to the commerce ministry.

The ministry also said that in addition to this, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has started 11 investigations in March.

The final findings have been issued against dumping of products such as vitamin-A palmitate, insoluble sulphur, aluminium foil, plastic processing machines, digital offset printing plates and decor paper.

Out of the 13 cases, 12 are against China. The other countries included in these probes include European Union, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, and Thailand.

 

DGTR, under the commerce ministry, is the apex authority for administering all trade remedial measures, including antidumping, countervailing duties and safeguard measures. These measures help deal with the rising incidences of unfair trade practices and to provide a level playing field to the domestic industry.

Also Read

Google Android XR for smart glasses demo (TED)

Google previews Android XR on smart glasses, Samsung headset: Watch it here

bank loan

Sundaram Home Finance launches K'taka branch, eyes ₹900 cr loan disbursals

PremiumAnmol Singh Jaggi, Puneet Singh Jaggi, gensol engineering

From 96% to almost nothing: How Gensol's promoter holding vanished

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

'Judges cannot be super Parliament': VP Dhankhar on SC Article 142 ruling

Army, Soilder, Kathua

Army orders inquiry after varsity professor claims assault by troops in J&K

The role of the directorate has become crucial in the backdrop of sweeping tariffs imposed by the US and China on each other, as high import duties are making goods more expensive in both countries. And this would lead to diversion of goods into countries like India.

While the US has imposed 245 per cent against China. In retaliation, Beijing has slapped 125 per cent tariff on goods coming from Washington.

The government has set up an inter-ministerial import surge monitoring group to strictly monitor imports.

In the last fiscal, India's exports to China contracted 14.5 per cent to USD 14.25 billion as against USD 16.66 billion in 2023-24. The imports, however, rose by 11.52 per cent in 2024-25 to USD 113.45 billion against USD 101.73 billion in 2023-24.

The trade deficit with China has widened by about 17 per cent to USD 99.2 billion in the last fiscal from USD 85.07 billion in 2023-24.

China continued to be the second largest trading partner of India with USD 127.7 billion two-way commerce in 2024-25 as compared to USD 118.4 billion in 2023-24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nuclear

India plans to set new nuclear regulator amid the entry of private sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 150 years celebration of BSE in Mumbai, Thursday, April 17, 2025 | Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

India to navigate global disruptions with policy agility: FM Sitharaman

inflation, food, bill

Retail inflation at 6-year low a result of govt efforts: Finance ministry

Pension

Hike minimum pension under EPS, complete evaluation by 2025: Panel

DBT, money, welfare scheme, PDS, poor, women

DBT saves ₹3.48 trillion, reshapes India's welfare delivery system : Report

Topics : Anti-dumping anti-dumping probe China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayUS China Trade DealHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon