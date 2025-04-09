China calls on India to stand together against US tariffs amid trade war

The Chinese Embassy in India has criticised the latest tariff measures imposed by the United States, calling for global cooperation to resist what it described as “unilateralism and protectionism.” China also urged India to stand together against US-imposed tariffs, calling Washington’s latest trade measures an “abuse” that harms developing economies.

In a post on social media platform X, Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, said, “China-India economic and trade relationships are based on complementarity and mutual benefit. Facing the US abuse of tariffs, which deprives countries, especially Global South countries, of their right to development, the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome the difficulties.”

The remarks came in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to introduce an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, bringing the total cumulative tariff rate imposed this year to 104 per cent.

ALSO READ: US pushes ahead with 104% tariffs on China The new tariff hike was announced after China implemented a 34 per cent retaliatory duty in response to Washington’s earlier levies. Trump has warned that further escalation could follow if China does not roll back its countermeasures.

China criticises US protectionism

China framed the US tariffs as an attack on economic globalisation, with Yu stating, “Trade and tariff wars have no winners. All countries should uphold the principles of extensive consultation, practice true multilateralism, and jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism.”

Also Read: India among nations willing to cut tariffs under Trump push: US Trade Rep The US reciprocal tariffs, effective April 9, impose higher duties on countries with which Washington has a trade deficit. India is subject to a 26 per cent tariff, while China has been hit with a cumulative 104 per cent levy following a series of retaliatory measures between Beijing and Washington.

Shift in trade partnerships

Aside from India and China, trade relations between all nations have seen a significant shift in light of Trump’s tariff announcements. China has also met with Japan and South Korea to discuss the US tariffs and potential countermeasures. European Union's Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic also visited China, reportedly to push for better cooperative trade partnership. This marks a reversal for European nations which were earlier looking to decrease reliance on China.

More tariffs to come

India’s export-driven industries, particularly those in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and technology, could suffer as a result of the tariff hikes. On Wednesday, a Reuters report stated that Trump plans to announce tariffs on pharmaceuticals, an industry that was previously exempted from reciprocal tariffs. This move would primarily impact India and China, the world’s largest suppliers of generic medicines.

ALSO READ: Trump tariff plan: US Prez to announce levy on pharma imports soon China has moved to reassure its business community, announcing measures to stabilise markets and pledging financial support for affected industries. The People’s Bank of China has also loosened controls on the yuan to boost exports.

Trump defends tariffs, eyes US manufacturing boost

Amid international backlash, Trump defended the tariffs as necessary to revive US industries. Speaking at a Republican Congressional event, he insisted, “Once we impose these tariffs, the companies will come rushing back to the US.”

Pharmaceutical manufacturers would have no choice but to relocate their operations to the United States, he said adding, “The US market is too big for them to ignore. They will leave other places, including China.”

With the new reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 9, economists warn that the escalating trade war could have far-reaching consequences for global supply chains, investor confidence, and diplomatic relations between the world’s largest economies.