India-Maldives interjoined by shared values of democracy: President Murmu

President Murmu noted that India is one of the top trading partners of Maldives and that there is also potential for taking forward collaboration in field of digital payments and other technologies

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and his wife Sajidha Mohamed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan | (Photo: PTI)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 7:13 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu emphasised India's close relationship with Maldives during her address at the banquet hosted to welcome President Mohamed Muizzu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Speaking on occasion, President Murmu said, "It is an honour to welcome Mohamed Muizzu, President of Maldives, and First Lady Sajidha Mohammed at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. India and Maldives are not only interjoined by geography but also by our shared values of democracy. As close neighbours, we've celebrated each other's successes and have stood by each other in times of need."

She said that the vision document adopted during Muizzu's visit would elevate the level of the relationship for both nations and would also provide a clear roadmap for achieving a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership.

President Murmu noted that India is one of the top trading partners of Maldives and highlighted that there is also potential for taking forward collaboration in the field of digital payments and other new technologies.

During the gala, President Muizzu reciprocated the sentiment, highlighting the centuries-old maritime connection between the two nations.

"Our friendship is built on centuries of maritime connection, trade, and cultural exchanges. India is a second home for many Maldivians for trade, healthcare, education, and tourism," he stated.

Both leaders agreed on the advancement of the bilateral partnership that would benefit the people of both nations.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed for a banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day.

During the interaction, Murmu said that Maldives is a close and an important partner under India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Vision SAGAR' policies.

President Murmu and PM Modi received the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Muizzu was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.

Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with EAM S Jaishankar and other leaders and diplomats from both nations, also attended the event.

The Maldives President arrived in India on Sunday on a five-day visit. Muizzu's visit to India, has come upon the official invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

This is the second time Muizzu is visiting India this year after attending the sweariin ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this June.


First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

